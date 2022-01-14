SouthState Corp Purchases 1,729 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

CERN stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.