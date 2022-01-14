SouthState Corp Purchases 194 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL opened at $62.73 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.