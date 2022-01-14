SouthState Corp Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SouthState Corp grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day moving average is $222.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

