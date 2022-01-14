Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $45.30. 206,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

