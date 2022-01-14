SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 224,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

