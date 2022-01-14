SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $186,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,094,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

