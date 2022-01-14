Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.80

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.80 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 60.30 ($0.82). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 964,038 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The company has a market capitalization of £320.27 million and a P/E ratio of 21.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Carol Kavanagh acquired 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899.34 ($13,437.41).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

