Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPIN stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Spine Injury Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.43.
About Spine Injury Solutions
Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.