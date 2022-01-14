Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPIN stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Spine Injury Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors.

