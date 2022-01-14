SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FLOW stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

