SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.37

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 11855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

SSAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

