SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

SSNC traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.03. 1,028,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,823. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

