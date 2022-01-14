SSP Group’s (SSPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SSPG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.09) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 350.38 ($4.76).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 245.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.78.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,997.56). Insiders have bought 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412 in the last 90 days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

