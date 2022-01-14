St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STJPF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJPF remained flat at $$22.67 during trading on Thursday. 167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.