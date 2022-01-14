Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Shares Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.72). 3,459,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.73).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 274.48.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

