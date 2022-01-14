Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.73. 42,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $168.77 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after acquiring an additional 654,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.