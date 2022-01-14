Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Short Interest Update

Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,669,900 shares, a growth of 200.8% from the December 15th total of 555,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Stans Energy stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. Stans Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Stans Energy alerts:

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. focuses in advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Kyrgyz Republic, and Russian Federation. The company was founded by Albert Grenke on September 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Stans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.