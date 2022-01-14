State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $92.20 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

