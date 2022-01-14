State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nielsen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

