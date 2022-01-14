State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 254,226 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 509,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.27.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.14. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.