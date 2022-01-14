State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,440 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.