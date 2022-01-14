State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,143 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of National Retail Properties worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.