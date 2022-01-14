State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 333 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $86,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $210,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $138.04 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.