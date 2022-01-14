Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

