STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

STE stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

