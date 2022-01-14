Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Stock Price Down 8%

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.00. 7,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 496,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,481,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,126,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.