Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Stock Price Down 8%

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.00. 7,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 496,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,481,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,126,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
