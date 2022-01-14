STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STM. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.