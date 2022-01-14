Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,348 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 288% compared to the average daily volume of 1,636 call options.

NASDAQ CBOE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 58,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,207. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.09.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $424,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

