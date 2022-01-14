Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Critical Analysis

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Strattec Security alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Strattec Security and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 167.35%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security 3.18% 7.00% 4.75% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strattec Security and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $485.30 million 0.32 $29.90 million $3.78 10.50 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strattec Security beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles. The firm also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.