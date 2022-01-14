Stream Protocol (STPL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $55,643.00

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $55,643.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 242,631,865 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

