Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €83.50 ($94.89) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.50 ($99.43).

SAX traded down €0.30 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, hitting €68.35 ($77.67). 33,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 1 year high of €81.70 ($92.84). The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 110.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

