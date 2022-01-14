Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Trading Up 1%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)’s share price was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €69.15 ($78.58) and last traded at €68.55 ($77.90). Approximately 51,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.85 ($77.10).

SAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €87.50 ($99.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.58.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

