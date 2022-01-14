Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FUJHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Subaru stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Subaru will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

