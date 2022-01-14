Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.01

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 8693252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

SU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

