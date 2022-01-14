Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.99

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.99 and last traded at C$35.55, with a volume of 4487369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.18.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

