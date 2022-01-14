Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,158 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4,960.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 571,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

