Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million.

Separately, upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

TSE:SPB opened at C$12.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

