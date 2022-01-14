SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s previous close.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $26.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.64. The company had a trading volume of 368,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,796. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.