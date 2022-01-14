SVB Leerink Boosts Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $121.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.22.

BEAM stock opened at $66.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

