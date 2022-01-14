Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 10,709.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.88.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.