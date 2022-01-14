Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 10,709.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

