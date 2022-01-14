Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

