Swiss National Bank Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 98.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

