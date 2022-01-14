Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

