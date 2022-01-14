Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 557.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7,304.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 486,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.04. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

