Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 60.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

SRC stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.