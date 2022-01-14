Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.24 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 920,000 shares of company stock worth $23,648,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.