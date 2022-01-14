Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €146.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €122.77 ($139.51).

FRA SY1 opened at €120.35 ($136.76) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($83.50). The business’s 50-day moving average is €126.91 and its 200 day moving average is €122.23.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

