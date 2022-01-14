Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $243.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.88 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average is $206.49.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

