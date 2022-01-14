Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $78,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.36. 71,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

