SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.80-11.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.45. SYNNEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.88.

Shares of SNX opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.30.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

