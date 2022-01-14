T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Lowered to $175.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $110.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.